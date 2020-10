12:59 Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 4, 5781 , 22/10/20 Cheshvan 4, 5781 , 22/10/20 MK Haim Katz: 'We have a government that's deserting settlement' Read more MK Chaim Katz criticizes government conduct in Judea and Samaria during tour by Eretz Ysrael lobby in young Gush Etzion communities. ► ◄ Last Briefs