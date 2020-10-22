Former director of Education Min: Children can't stay at home for so long

Michal Cohen, a former director-general at the Education Ministry and a member of the government's advisory committee on coronavirus, has criticized the prolonged closure of schools in the current lockdown.

"You can't just keep children at home like this," she told Kan Bet today. "Coronavirus has been around for almost a year now. It has to be dealt with by consensus, and that's not happening. The Education Ministry is a centralized institution, and it is not succeeding in managing this situation."