MK Lapid: Invalidating a vote when you don't like result isn't democratic

Speaking on Galei Tzahal today, opposition head MK Yair Lapid condemned yesterday's events in the Knesset - when the Speaker invalidated a vote calling for a commission of inquiry into the Submarine Affair on technical grounds that are not entirely clear and have been disputed.

"Netanyahu has to defend what happened yesterday, in order to be able to continue to boast that Israel is the only democracy in the Middle East," he said. "But invalidating a Knesset vote simply because one does not like the result is not exactly democratic."