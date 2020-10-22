Blue & White demands end to Likud stalling on new legislation

The Blue & White party has demanded that the ministerial committee for legislation be convened next Sunday in order to deal with a number of new laws.

"Blue & White has initiated the process of cutting the salaries of senior government officials, and party members have been contributing their salaries every month for more than six months already," their statement reads.

"Naturally, the party's ministers will vote in favor of cutting the salaries of senior officials when the issue comes up for a vote in the Knesset, just as they will vote in favor of a state budget, approval of government regulations, and the passage of dozens of reforms and laws that have been held up by the Likud for months.

"We call on the Likud to advance a long list of laws that are waiting to be passed on Sunday. Do the right thing for the citizens of Israel," the party concluded its statement.