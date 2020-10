11:55 Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 4, 5781 , 22/10/20 Cheshvan 4, 5781 , 22/10/20 Holon resident indicted for spraying pepper gas at protesters Police have issued an indictment against a 24-year-old resident of Holon, who sprayed pepper gas at left-wing protesters at a demonstration against Prime Minister Netanyahu. ► ◄ Last Briefs