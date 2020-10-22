MK Shelah: The sooner the government collapses, the better

Speaking on Radio 103 FM this morning, MK Ofer Shelah (Yesh Atid) said that what occurred yesterday in the Knesset was yet another sign that the country is headed for elections.

"It wasn't the end of democracy, but it did show us that the current coalition is totally dysfunctional," he said. "Anyone familiar with Israeli politics realizes this, and the sooner this government collapses, the better."