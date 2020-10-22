Former Speaker: What happened yesterday: beginning of the end for democracy

Interviewed on Kan Bet this morning, former Knesset Speaker Dan Tichon addressed the events in the Knesset yesterday surrounding the invalidation of a Knesset vote on a commission of inquiry into the Submarine Affair.

"Since the Knesset Speaker did not accompany his invalidation of the vote and call for a repeat with the signatures of at least 20 MKs, the original vote remains valid," Tichon said. "Anyone who says there are precedents for what happened yesterday doesn't know what he's talking about.

"In fact, what happened yesterday was unparalleled - don't tell me stories about it, okay? I was there for 20 years, and I'm telling you that this is the beginning of the end for democracy here."