10:15 Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 4, 5781 , 22/10/20 Cheshvan 4, 5781 , 22/10/20 Hannity: Hunter Biden laptop linked to FBI money laundering probe Fox News: FBI allegedly subpoenaed laptop in 2019. Unclear at this point whether investigation ongoing or directly related to Hunter Biden Read more ► ◄ Last Briefs