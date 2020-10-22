Hadash: Yesterday's events exposed all the ugliness of the Netanyahu regime

This morning, the Hadash faction of the Joint List issued its response to yesterday's tumult in the Knesset surrounding voting on the establishment of a commission of inquiry into the Submarine Affair.

"The invalidation of a democratic vote in the Knesset plenum by the Speaker was a dangerous step that exposes the Netanyahu regime in all its ugliness - systematic and forceful repression under the guise of procedural democracy," the statement reades. "The bizarre conduct yesterday in the Knesset plenum is the tip of the iceberg of the policy of eliminating democracy in favor of the will of the defendant from Balfour.

"The Hadash faction strongly rejects this gross violation of parliamentary norms and the attempts to justify the serious damage sustained to democracy. The Hadash faction, together with the entire Joint List, will continue in its role as a militant opposition."