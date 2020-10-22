Minister Steinitz: 1,000 new cases per day is still a large number

Speaking on Kan Bet this morning, Energy Minister Yuval Steinitz said that although he is pleased with the results of the current lockdown, he would have liked to see contagion rates drop further before easing the restrictions.

"The results of the lockdown are encouraging," he said, "but 1,000 new cases per day is still a lot. I think we should have waited until the number of new daily cases dropped beneath 1,000 per day before starting to emerge from lockdown."

Steinitz added that, "The fact that all the country's red zones are now either orange or green shows that around 95% of the population are adhering to most of the guidelines."