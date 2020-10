08:55 Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 4, 5781 , 22/10/20 Cheshvan 4, 5781 , 22/10/20 World Bnei Akiva director: Strengthen status of emissaries Read more "The shaliach is the root from which the branches of Judaism, the community and the connection to the Land of Israel emerge and grow." ► ◄ Last Briefs