Forecast: Hotter through Shabbat, thunderstorms & rain showers

Today: Clear to partially cloudy, with temperatures increasing mainly inland and on higher ground, to above the seasonal average and even verging on heatwave conditions.

Tomorrow: Temperatures will continue to rise.

Shabbat: Temperatures will remain unseasonably high. Possibility of local rain showers in the evening in most parts of the country, together with thunderstorms. There may be flash floods in riverbeds in the South and East of the country.

Sunday: Continued likelihood of thunderstorms and rain showers as well as flash flooding. Temperatures will drop.