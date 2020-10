08:23 Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 4, 5781 , 22/10/20 Cheshvan 4, 5781 , 22/10/20 Northwestern pres. spars over anti-Semitism with activist group Read more Was a left-wing activist group being anti-Semitic when it called Northwestern University’s Jewish president “piggy Morty”? ► ◄ Last Briefs