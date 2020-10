08:15 Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 4, 5781 , 22/10/20 Cheshvan 4, 5781 , 22/10/20 After rent hike, Holocaust museum in Latvia could close Read more The Riga Ghetto Museum is facing possible closure after the city’s government decided to begin charging it about $12,000 in rent per month. ► ◄ Last Briefs