Yesh Atid MK: Gov't is dysfunctional, we need to head to elections

Speaking on Galei Tzahal this morning, MK Meir Cohen of the Yesh Atid party said that he wanted a second opinion on the events surrounding yesterday's voting in the Knesset on the establishment of a commission of inquiry into the Submarine Affair. The first vote - that passed a motion in favor - was invalidated by the Speaker, and the second vote defeated the motion. The Knesset's interim legal adviser stated that the Speaker was entitled to act as he did.

"I don't want to criticize the Knesset's legal adviser, but there are cases when a second opinion should be sought," Cohen said. "This was an exceptional occurrence - such a thing has never happened before in the history of the Knesset - and it shows clearly that the coalition is about to disintegrate."

He added that, "In such a situation, there is no other option than to head to elections. We can't continue like this - nothing is functioning."