News BriefsCheshvan 4, 5781 , 22/10/20
Iranian spokesman denies US allegations of meddling in election
Iran's spokesperson at the United Nations, Alireza Miryousefi, has denied accusations from the heads of US intelligence agencies that Iran is attempting to intervene in the results of the upcoming US presidential election.
"Unlike the United States, Iran does not conduct itself in such a manner and does not intervene in the internal elections of other countries," he wrote in his Twitter account.
