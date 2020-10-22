Head of French Imams: Gov't needs to take firmer action against extremists

The head of the Association of Imams in France, Sheikh Hassan Shalgumi, told Kan News that the French authorities should be taking stronger action against Islamic extremism. His words were spoken in the aftermath of the beheading of a French teacher in Paris last week. The Islamic terrorist responsible was shot dead.

"The French government must take firm decisions to act against Islamic extremists," he said. "Why are madrassas in France allowed to transform French youth into terrorists? We have to take a much firmer stance, and condemn them."