Science Minister presents his own outline for easing lockdown

Science Minister Yizhar Shay has presented the coronavirus cabinet with his own vision of what the country's emergence from lockdown should look like. His plan has five stages to it, not the nine the government is currently working with.

Reshet Bet reports that the outline was developed by "experts" from Shay's ministry. It includes the stipulation that the education system is only opened as contagion rates drop, and gives broader powers to heads of educational institutions.