PA to EU: Sanction Israel over Judea and Samaria construction

The Palestinian Authority (PA) on Wednesday urged the European Union to impose sanctions against Israel in response to its announcement on construction of new housing units in Judea and Samaria, the Xinhua news agency reported.

"Meetings will be held with European officials this week, in order to activate what was issued by European powers denouncing the Israeli settlement activities," Abdul Rahim al-Farra, the PA envoy to the EU, was quoted as having told Voice of Palestine radio.