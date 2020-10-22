|
05:38
Reported
News Briefs
French government dissolves pro-Hamas group
The French government on Wednesday issued an order to dissolve a domestic pro-Hamas Islamic group after the beheading last week near Paris of a teacher who had shown students caricatures of the Prophet Muhammad, The Associated Press reports.
Government spokesperson Gabriel Attal said the Collective Cheikh Yassine group was formally banned during a Cabinet meeting because it was “implicated, linked to Friday’s attack” and it was used to promote anti-republican hate speech.
