|
04:50
Reported
News BriefsCheshvan 4, 5781 , 22/10/20
Protest against UNRWA held in Gaza
A demonstration was held on Tuesday outside the offices of the Gaza “ministry of infrastructure and development of refugee camps” in protest of the intention to reduce the services provided by UNRWA to Palestinians defined as "refugees".
The demonstration was organized by the National and Islamic Forces, the highest coordinating body of Palestinian Arab organizations, and the People's Refugee Committees in northern Gaza.
Last Briefs