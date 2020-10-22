Obama: Trump incapable of taking the job seriously

Former US President Barack Obama on Wednesday ripped incumbent President Donald Trump as he appeared at his first public rally for his former Vice President, Joe Biden, ahead of the November 3 presidential election.

"This is not a reality show. This is reality," said Obama at the rally which took place in Philadelphia, in the battleground state of Pennsylvania.

"And the rest of us have had to live with the consequences of him proving himself incapable of taking the job seriously," he charged.