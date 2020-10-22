|
02:47
Reported
News BriefsCheshvan 4, 5781 , 22/10/20
Pentagon notifies Congress of arms sales to Taiwan
The US State Department has approved the potential sale of three weapons systems to Taiwan including sensors, missiles and artillery that could have a total value of $1.8 billion, the Pentagon said on Wednesday, according to Reuters.
The news agency reported last week that the White House was moving forward with five separate sales of sophisticated military equipment to Taiwan with a total value of around $5 billion.
Last Briefs