Report: Sudan decides to normalize ties with Israel
After months of efforts and contacts with the United States, Sudan has decided on a full normalization of relations with Israel, the Israel Hayom newspaper reports, citing an official with knowledge of the matter.
According to the report, an official and public announcement of the decision is expected this coming weekend, likely after a phone call between US President Donald Trump and Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, chairman of the Sovereignty Council of Sudan.
