Balad chairman: A serious mishap, the Likud isn't our partner

Balad chairman MK Mtanes Shihadeh responded on Wednesday to the cancellation of the vote in the Knesset on the proposal to establish a commission of inquiry into the submarine affair.

"What happened today in the Knesset is a serious mishap and I want to hope that it will not harm the Joint List and its unity. Yariv Levin used his political power to cancel a vote for the benefit of the Likud. My colleague MK [Mansour] Abbas was wrong. The Likud is not our partner, and will never be," Shihadeh wrote on Twitter.