US weighs labeling human rights organizations 'anti-Semitic'

The Trump administration is considering declaring that several prominent international NGOs — including Amnesty International, Human Rights Watch and Oxfam — are anti-Semitic and that governments should not support them, two people familiar with the issue told Politico on Wednesday.

The proposed declaration could come from the State Department as soon as this week, according to the report. If the declaration happens, it is likely to cause an uproar among civil society groups and might spur litigation.