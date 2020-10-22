Gantz: Our enemies never cease their aggression

Defense Minister Benny Gantz on Wednesday night took off for the United States where he will meet with his American counterpart Mark Esper.

“I am setting out on a brief and important defense commitment in the United States, meeting with Secretary of Defense Mark Esper, to discuss some very important issues for Israel's security for years to come.”

“We must remember that, alongside the battle against the coronavirus, our enemies never cease their aggression. Yesterday we saw what happened with the tunnel in the south and we are familiar with other challenges across all fronts. We will continue tending to Israel's health and security," Gantz said.