23:26 Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 3, 5781 , 21/10/20 Cheshvan 3, 5781 , 21/10/20 Ambassador David Friedman: 'Jewish communities in Judea, Samaria will never be evacuated' Read more US Ambassador at Israel Hayom conference: More countries in the Arab League will normalize and make peace with Israel. ► ◄ Last Briefs