18:10 Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 3, 5781 , 21/10/20 Cheshvan 3, 5781 , 21/10/20 Poll: Record number of American Jews to vote Democrat According to a poll released by J-Street, American Jews in the swing states of Florida and Pennsylvania will support Biden by 50% more than incumbent President Trump. ► ◄ Last Briefs