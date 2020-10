17:29 Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 3, 5781 , 21/10/20 Cheshvan 3, 5781 , 21/10/20 Netanyahu: If we'd given away Judea, Samaria, there wouldn't be peace PM Netanyahu said that if Israel had given away Judea and Samaria, peace agreements with Arab states would not have withstood the test of time. ► ◄ Last Briefs