Knesset Speaker unrepentant on invalidation of voting

Responding to criticism of his invalidation of the first round of voting on the establishment of a commission of inquiry into the Submarine Affair, Knesset Speaker Yariv Levin (Likud) said:

"I will not allow the results of voting to be distorted."

He added that he would not allow the "Knesset's rules to be trampled upon. According to the Knesset's bylaws, the deputy Speaker was obligated to announce the vote when it was requested of him, and he failed to do this. Furthermore, when electronic voting takes place, it must be announced in a clear manner, with the subject matter likewise announced, and Knesset members must be allowed time to take their seats. None of these basic formalities was adhered to, constituting a grave incident that should not have occurred. I intend to summon the deputy Speaker to explain his conduct."