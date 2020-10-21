'The most despicable event ever in the history of the Knesset'

The head of the Meretz party, MK Nitzan Horowitz, has announced that his party will appeal to the Supreme Court, asking it to overturn the decision of Knesset Speaker Yariv Levin that invalidated the first Knesset vote that approved a motion to establish a commission of inquiry into the Submarine Affair.

"What happened today in the Knesset was the most despicable event in the institution's history," Horowitz said. "The coalition lost a vote, and decided to invalidate the result in order to hold a second vote on the motion. This is clearly illegal, and we intend to appeal to the Supreme Court. We will not permit our votes to be stolen in such a manner."