14:54
Reported
Cheshvan 3, 5781 , 21/10/20
Mov't for Quality Gov't to appeal to SC re: vote on Submarine Affair
The Movement for Quality Government intends to appeal to the Supreme Court, demanding that the first Knesset vote on establishing a commission of inquiry into the Submarine Affair, which resulted in the motion being approved, be honored.
Attorney Tomer Na'or, head of the Movement's legal branch, said: "Yet again, the Knesset Speaker, who is supposed to be a state official provided a stabilizing effect on the government, has overruled the legislative which he is obligated to serve and protect."
