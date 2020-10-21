Mov't for Quality Gov't to appeal to SC re: vote on Submarine Affair

The Movement for Quality Government intends to appeal to the Supreme Court, demanding that the first Knesset vote on establishing a commission of inquiry into the Submarine Affair, which resulted in the motion being approved, be honored.

Attorney Tomer Na'or, head of the Movement's legal branch, said: "Yet again, the Knesset Speaker, who is supposed to be a state official provided a stabilizing effect on the government, has overruled the legislative which he is obligated to serve and protect."