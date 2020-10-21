|
Cheshvan 3, 5781 , 21/10/20
Knesset Speaker invalidates vote on inquiry into Submarine Affair
The Knesset Speaker, MK Yariv Levin (Likud) has invalidated the results of the Knesset vote for establishing a parliamentary commission of inquiry into the Submarine Affair, calling for a second vote to be held.
In response, MKs who supported the motion called out, "For shame, for shame," and Levin responded: "Your bullying isn't making an impression on anyone."
Opposition MKs have now left the plenum in protest.
