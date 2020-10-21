14:37
Reported

News Briefs

  Cheshvan 3, 5781 , 21/10/20

Knesset Speaker invalidates vote on inquiry into Submarine Affair

The Knesset Speaker, MK Yariv Levin (Likud) has invalidated the results of the Knesset vote for establishing a parliamentary commission of inquiry into the Submarine Affair, calling for a second vote to be held.

In response, MKs who supported the motion called out, "For shame, for shame," and Levin responded: "Your bullying isn't making an impression on anyone."

Opposition MKs have now left the plenum in protest.

Last Briefs