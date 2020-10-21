Justice Minister welcomes decision to try officer in shooting incident

Justice Minister Avi Nissenkorn (Blue & White) has praised the state prosecution for its decision to try the soldier who shot Iyad Al Halak for manslaughter.

"The shooting of Iyad Al Halak was a tragic episode," Nissenkorn said. "There is nothing we can do to lessen the pain felt by his family. While we must give our support to the security forces who protect us with their very bodies, we must also ensure that they do not deviate from basic moral standards. I am more than satisfied with the professional manner with which the issue has been dealt, and I intend to see that the Police Investigatory Bureau continues to make reforms that will benefit the cause of justice and the entire community."