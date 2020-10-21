Health Minister to gov't: Don't be swayed by populist considerations

Health Minister Yuli Edelstein has asked government ministers to act responsibly and not be swayed by populist considerations.

"For the sake of public health, as well as the Israeli economy, I ask all of you present here to learn the appropriate lessons from the emergence from the previous lockdown, which was done in an overly hasty manner," he said. "This we must do in order to avoid having to impose a third lockdown, which would be devastating for the economy. Instead of making declarations, the Finance Ministry should be granting compensation to businesses that have been negatively impacted by the lockdown - and I don't mean paltry sums," he emphasized.