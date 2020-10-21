13:43 Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 3, 5781 , 21/10/20 Cheshvan 3, 5781 , 21/10/20 Likud: Blue & White are preventing appointments to senior positions The Likud party has issued a statement with regard to Blue & White, saying: "It would be best if Blue & White honored the coalition agreement that they signed, which stipulates that all senior appointments will be made via an apparatus set up by both parties. Unfortunately, Blue & White refuses to establish such an apparatus and has continued to do so ever since the unity government was formed." ► ◄ Last Briefs