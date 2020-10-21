|
News Briefs
Finance Minister wants high-street stores opened next week
Finance Minister Yisrael Katz is expected to demand the reopening of most high-street stores as soon as the start of next week. Under his plan, stores, barbershops, and beauty parlors would be permitted to reopen.
He also wants the remainder of businesses, including markets and malls, to be allowed to reopen on November 1, along with elementary classes for grades one through four.
