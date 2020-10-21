IDF CoS: Tunnel was a 'very considerable asset to the enemy'

Addressing the discovery of a tunnel leading from Gaza into Israel, IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi said that it was "a very considerable asset to the enemy."

Kochavi added that, "We are still dealing with it, and we are continuing to address all underground threats with all the means available to us, including use of advanced technologies and intelligence gathering.

"We have located a considerable number of tunnels in the past few years," he added, "and we will continue to do so."