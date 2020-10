13:20 Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 3, 5781 , 21/10/20 Cheshvan 3, 5781 , 21/10/20 PM: If virus stats start to climb again, we'll lock back down Speaking at the opening of today's coronavirus cabinet session, PM Netanyahu warned that if the rates of contagion for the virus start to increase again, the restrictions that have been lifted so far will be reimposed. ► ◄ Last Briefs