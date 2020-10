10:57 Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 3, 5781 , 21/10/20 Cheshvan 3, 5781 , 21/10/20 They scoffed at Noah too! Read more People scoffed at Noah, just like they scoff at me when I write about the importance of modesty and the harm caused by promiscuity. ► ◄ Last Briefs