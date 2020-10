07:17 Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 3, 5781 , 21/10/20 Cheshvan 3, 5781 , 21/10/20 UK union head sorry for telling Jewish banker to count his gold Read more Trade union leader and ally of Jeremy Corbyn apologizes to a Jewish former banker and ex-lawmaker after telling him to 'go count his gold.' ► ◄ Last Briefs