06:17 Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 3, 5781 , 21/10/20 Cheshvan 3, 5781 , 21/10/20 Yisrael Beytenu to propose: Open businesses on Shabbat Read more Liberman argues that allowing businesses to operate on Shabbat will help the economy recover from the crisis caused by the pandemic. ► ◄ Last Briefs