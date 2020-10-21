Report: AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine trial to resume this week

AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine trial in the United States is expected to resume as early as this week after the US Food and Drug Administration completed its review of a serious illness in a study participant, sources told Reuters on Tuesday.

AstraZeneca’s large, late-stage US trial has been on hold since September 6, after a participant in the company’s UK trial fell ill with what was suspected to be a rare spinal inflammatory disorder called transverse myelitis.