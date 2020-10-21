First Lady cancels appearance at husband's rally due to cough

President Donald Trump's wife Melania on Tuesday canceled a rare joint appearance with him at a campaign rally due to what was described as a "lingering cough" following her infection with the coronavirus.

"Mrs. Trump continues to feel better every day following her recovery from COVID-19, but with a lingering cough, and out of an abundance of caution, she will not be traveling today," the First Lady’s spokeswoman, Stephanie Grisham, said in a statement quoted by AFP.