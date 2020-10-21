'For every 100 cases, I have 500-600 residents in isolation'

The mayor of the haredi-national religious city of Elad, Yisrael Porush, discussed the city’s status in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic on Tuesday night, telling Galei Tzahal (Army Radio) in an interview, "In the last two weeks, we have been approved to turn municipal workers into epidemiological investigators. Today, if I have 100 cases in the city, I have 500-600 residents in isolation."

Porush added, “Six months ago, I turned to the Ministry of Education and asked them to buy kosher phones that cost a few shekels to residents so that they could study remotely. If that request had been answered, it would have unequivocally prevented the opening of the Talmudei Torah in violation of the guidelines."