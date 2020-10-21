Finance Minister Katz: No political considerations in budget scheduling

Finance Minister Yisrael Katz on Tuesday night rejected comments by coalition chairman MK Miki Zohar, who asserted in an interview with Channel 20 that the schedule for approval of the budget is also affected by political-coalition considerations.

"We flatly reject MK Zohar's remarks on political considerations in the schedule for preparing the state budget. His remarks do not reflect the position of the Ministry of Finance, which promotes the 2021 budget in accordance with the published schedule and only for professional reasons," tweeted Minister Katz.