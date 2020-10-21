IDF lifts prohibition on vacations

IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi decided on Tuesday to lift the curfew prohibiting IDF soldiers from taking vacation, which was imposed as part of the effort to combat the spread of coronavirus.

The decision was made in accordance with the ongoing assessment of the situation in the IDF and at the end of a general assessment of the situation that took place on Tuesday, following which it was determined that fighters and soldiers in training will be permitted to go on vacation once every two weeks.