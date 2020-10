21:21 Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 2, 5781 , 20/10/20 Cheshvan 2, 5781 , 20/10/20 Iron Dome intercepts rocket from Gaza The IDF confirmed that the red alert sirens in the south Tuesday night were caused by a rocket launched from the Gaza Strip. The rocket was intercepted by the Iron Dome system. ► ◄ Last Briefs