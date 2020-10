19:59 Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 2, 5781 , 20/10/20 Cheshvan 2, 5781 , 20/10/20 Law against 'economic violence' under discussion in Knesset A law against so-called economic violence is under discussion in the Knesset. The law would make it possible for wives to file grievances against their husbands where the women felt that they lacked control over allocation of family finances and assets. ► ◄ Last Briefs